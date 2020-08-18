Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,340,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Abbott Laboratories worth $631,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 3,777,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

