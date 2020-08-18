Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 562,821 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Nike worth $632,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 308.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,369. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

