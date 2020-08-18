Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Walmart worth $1,322,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,684,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

