Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,390,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $786,430,000 after buying an additional 103,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 3,337,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,248. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

