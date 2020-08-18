Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 874.2% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Chevron stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 242,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.