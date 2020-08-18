Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.53. 304,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.