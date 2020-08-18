Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 873.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $284.90. The company had a trading volume of 337,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $289.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

