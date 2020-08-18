Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 93,690 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $331,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 144,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Intel by 50.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 169,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,711,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

