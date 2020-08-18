Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,248. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

