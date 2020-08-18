Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,960,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $103,678,000 after purchasing an additional 879,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,921,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

FCX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 13,542,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,910,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

