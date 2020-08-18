FuzeX (FXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,922.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and CoinBene. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $474,496.92 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, Cobinhood, Token Store, IDEX, Livecoin, CPDAX, CoinBene and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

