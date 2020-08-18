Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Garmin by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Garmin by 61.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 108.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Garmin by 239.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 11,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

