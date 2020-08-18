GCN Coin Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,805.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00555965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002661 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

