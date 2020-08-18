Head-To-Head Survey: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) vs. Braskem (OTCMKTS:BAK)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landstar and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

Braskem has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Landstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landstar and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 3,438.06 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.27 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.07

Landstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Volatility and Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Braskem -19.50% -964.21% -13.28%

Summary

Landstar beats Braskem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

