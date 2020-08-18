Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Home Depot posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $12.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.93. 337,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.17. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

