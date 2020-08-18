Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

