Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Hometrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HTBI opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,280. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

