Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,367.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 275,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,322. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

