Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 186.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 67,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,699,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

