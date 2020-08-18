Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,534 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 23,320,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

