Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 139,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

