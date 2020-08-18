Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,170. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

