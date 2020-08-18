Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

