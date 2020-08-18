Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $118,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

