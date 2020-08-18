Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $161,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,108. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

