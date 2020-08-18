Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 123,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,587. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.