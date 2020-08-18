Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

