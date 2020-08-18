Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

