Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 10,127,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.