Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Aug 18th, 2020

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 5,863,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

