Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 2,571,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

