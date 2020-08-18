Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 3,550,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,586. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

