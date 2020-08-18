Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 1,132,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,070. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

