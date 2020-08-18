Humaniq Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $107,538.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.01824919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

