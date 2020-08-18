IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 670,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,561 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.24. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

