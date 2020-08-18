Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $125,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,086,000.00.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.