Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. 1,088,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,974. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

