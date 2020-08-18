Insider Selling: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Sells 46,000 Shares of Stock

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,119.

TSE:MDF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. 32,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,380. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a PE ratio of -18.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

