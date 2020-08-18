Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 856.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 671,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 601,750 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 65,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The company has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.