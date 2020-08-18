Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,241,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $278.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

