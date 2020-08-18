Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.1% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 203,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,527. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

