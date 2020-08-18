Investec plc (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec plc (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
IVTJF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Investec has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
About Investec
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.