Investec plc (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec plc (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

IVTJF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Investec has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About Investec

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

