Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,491% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

