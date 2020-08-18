iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 168,541 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

