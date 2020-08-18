iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 3.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $520,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.