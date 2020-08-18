iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after buying an additional 2,197,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,313,000 after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after buying an additional 714,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 575.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 423,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,023,000.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 3,335,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

