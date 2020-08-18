iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after buying an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 77,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 34,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

