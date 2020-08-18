iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 591.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

