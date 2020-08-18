iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 219,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. 18,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

