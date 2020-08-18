J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,448 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 307.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

